Nuevas salidas Grupales de SECRET TUR

TERMAS DE RIO HONDO: 16 de Agosto- 5 Noches c/Pensión Completa- Hotel 3* céntrico.-
TERMAS DE RIO GRANDE: 08 de Septiembre: 3 Noches c/ Pensión Completa- Hotel Céntrico 3*
CATARATAS DEL IGUAZÚ: 17 de Septiembre- 4 Noches-Hotel 3* Sup. c/Media Pensión- Excursiones incluidas s/ent.
CARLOS PAZ: 29 de Septiembre-3 Días/2 Noches Hotel Céntrico 3*- Pensión Completa-Ciudad de Córdoba y City Tur.
FIESTA DE LA FLOR: 07 de octubre- 2 Noches-Hotel 3* Sup.- Media Pensión- Exposición Floral c/ent. Incluida- City Tur- Tigre.
CERRO COLORADO: 21 de Octubre- 2 DIAS/1 Noch. 3 Comidas- Tulumba, Pinturas Rupestres y Casa Natal Atahualpa Yupanqui- Opción: Casa Natal de Leopoldo Lugones.
LAGUNA BRAVA/ FIAMBALÁ: 23 DE Octubre- 5 Noches- Media Pensión- Excursiones incluidas y opcionales.
BUENOS AIRES CULTURAL: 08 de Noviembre- 03 Noches-Hotel 3* Sup.- Media pensión- City Tur y Visitas Especiales c/ent. Tigre.
MERLO (San Luis) Feriado Lago- 17 de Noviembre: 3 Noches c/Pensión Completa- Hotel Piscuyaco c/Piscinas Cubierta y Aire libre- City Tur.
LA SERENA (Chile)/PISMANTA: 24 de Noviembre: 5 Noches- Hoteles 3* Sup. Pensión Completa Argentina- Media Pensión Chile- Excursiones incluidas y Opcionales.
Secret Tur
E. Zeballos 784 - Sunchales
Tel: 03493 421785