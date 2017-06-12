Están son las listas completas de los precandidatos a concejales

Ciudad 12/06/2017
En la medianoche del viernes 9 finalizó el plazo de preinscripción partidaria ante las autoridades electorales. Si bien hay un plazo de 48 horas de aprobación u observación de precandidatos por autoridades partidarias, y posteriormente se podrá acceder a la infomación oficial suministrada por el Tribunal Electoral de la provincia de Santa Fe, publicamos las nóminas de los postulantes locales que fueron suministradas por los propios partidos.
No habrá PASO en el orden local programado para el 13 de agosto, ya que no existirá interna partidaria. Y por lo tanto, en caso de no haber impugnaciones u observaciones, los precandidatos se transformarán directamente en candidatos que competirán en las elecciones generales que se llevarán a cabo el 22 de octubre y renovarán 3 bancas. Quienes cumplen con los períodos legislativos respectivos son: Oscar Girard, Carolina Scarafía y Leandro Lamberti.

PARTIDO UNIÓN CELESTE Y BLANCO

TITULARES: 1- Leandro Migliori, 2- Gabirel Zlauvinen, 3- Mariana Fenoglio; SUPLENTES: 1- Daniel Culasso, 2- Alicia Dibchak, 3- Silvio Allende.

PARTIDO ACCIÓN VECINALISTA SUNCHALENSE

TITULARES: 1- Oscar Trinchieri, 2- Gabriela Villa, 3- Mariano Erba; SUPLENTES: 1- Gerardo Woscoff, 2- Rosana Melo, 3- Fabricio Alemandi.

PARTIDO FRENTE PROGRESISTA, CÍVICO Y SOCIAL

TITULARES: 1- Leandro Lamberti, 2- Luciana Paredes, 3- Carolina Scarafía; SUPLENTES: 1- Fernando Calamari, 2- Graciela Hess, 3- Miguel Pinardelli.

PARTIDO JUSTICIALISTA

TITULARES: 1- Ezequiel Bolatti, 2- Fernanda Roca, 3- Cristian Ricarte; SUPLENTES: 1- Magalí Botto, 2- Ezequiel Ocampo, 3- Cristián Anrique Hernández.

PARTIDO CAMBIEMOS

TITULARES: 1- Marita Ferrero, 2- Carlos Cipolatti, 3- Isabel Silva; SUPLENTES: 1- Mauricio Chiapero, 2- Claudia Astesana, 3- Raúl Cagliero.

PARTIDO COALICIÓN DEMÓCRATA

TITULARES: 1- Graciela Caviglione, 2- María Alejandra Bugnon, 3- María Delia Marengo; SUPLENTES: 1- María Victoria Prochetto, 2- Susana Gandini, 3- Valeria Culasso.

