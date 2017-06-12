Están son las listas completas de los precandidatos a concejales

No habrá PASO en el orden local programado para el 13 de agosto, ya que no existirá interna partidaria. Y por lo tanto, en caso de no haber impugnaciones u observaciones, los precandidatos se transformarán directamente en candidatos que competirán en las elecciones generales que se llevarán a cabo el 22 de octubre y renovarán 3 bancas. Quienes cumplen con los períodos legislativos respectivos son: Oscar Girard, Carolina Scarafía y Leandro Lamberti.

PARTIDO UNIÓN CELESTE Y BLANCO

TITULARES: 1- Leandro Migliori, 2- Gabirel Zlauvinen, 3- Mariana Fenoglio; SUPLENTES: 1- Daniel Culasso, 2- Alicia Dibchak, 3- Silvio Allende.

PARTIDO ACCIÓN VECINALISTA SUNCHALENSE



TITULARES: 1- Oscar Trinchieri, 2- Gabriela Villa, 3- Mariano Erba; SUPLENTES: 1- Gerardo Woscoff, 2- Rosana Melo, 3- Fabricio Alemandi.

PARTIDO FRENTE PROGRESISTA, CÍVICO Y SOCIAL



TITULARES: 1- Leandro Lamberti, 2- Luciana Paredes, 3- Carolina Scarafía; SUPLENTES: 1- Fernando Calamari, 2- Graciela Hess, 3- Miguel Pinardelli.

PARTIDO JUSTICIALISTA



TITULARES: 1- Ezequiel Bolatti, 2- Fernanda Roca, 3- Cristian Ricarte; SUPLENTES: 1- Magalí Botto, 2- Ezequiel Ocampo, 3- Cristián Anrique Hernández.

PARTIDO CAMBIEMOS



TITULARES: 1- Marita Ferrero, 2- Carlos Cipolatti, 3- Isabel Silva; SUPLENTES: 1- Mauricio Chiapero, 2- Claudia Astesana, 3- Raúl Cagliero.

PARTIDO COALICIÓN DEMÓCRATA



TITULARES: 1- Graciela Caviglione, 2- María Alejandra Bugnon, 3- María Delia Marengo; SUPLENTES: 1- María Victoria Prochetto, 2- Susana Gandini, 3- Valeria Culasso.